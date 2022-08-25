Atturra, Air Force extends contract for preparedness management system

Atturra has scored an extension of its contract with The Royal Australian Air Force for the provision of analytics, decision support applications and management processes solutions.

The ASX-listed IT services provider expanded its client base into the Australian Defence Force in February last year by purchasing a majority stake in management consultancy and government specialists Noetic. Noetic was part of a $95 million ERP deal with the Australian Defence Force, led by IBM, in 2019.

Atturra management control solutions executive general manager Petar Bielovich said the agency’s Air Command branch had engaged Atturra to provide a “fit-for-purpose preparedness management system”.

“Throughout our partnership, Air Command has adopted a co-development and agile approach. This has helped us produce practical solutions to management processes, assurance analytics and decision support applications,” Bielovich said.

“We value Air Force’s role in keeping Australia safe…This worthy purpose fuels our genuine desire to see the transformation through to its completion.”

Air Command’s director of strategy and preparedness Sarah Woodsell said that the next phase of the transformation program was the most crucial.

“Through this transformation and use of innovative decision support tools, Air Command can meet Air Force’s strategy-led, demand-driven preparedness requirements.”

“We have strived to create solutions that cut through the complexities of an organisation such as ours. We have worked hard to really understand what it means to manage ‘on’ and ‘in’ the business of Air Command.”

“We are now approaching the ‘tipping point in our transformation. It’s time to follow-through on the changes we have made and embed them into the way we work so that we can be responsive and capable in how we contribute to the ADF.”

Air Command’s director general of preparedness, air commodore Nick Osborne said “preparedness is a central pillar of the Air Force Strategy 2020 and on which Air Command must deliver.”

“Through the roll-out of this final phase of the transformation, Air Command can future-proof the delivery of air and space power that Air Force requires in service of Australia’s national interests.”

Atturra also announced the appointment of Ganesh Nagasamy as its new chief architect for the company's data and integration business.