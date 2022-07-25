Atturra appoints David Carter as lead for dedicated OutSystems practice

By on
David Carter (Atturra)

Managed services provider Atturra has appointed David Carter as its new general manager for its OutSystems practice.

The appointment comes following Atturra signing on as an OutSystems partner in 2021 to offer low-code development for clients.

“Our clients need solutions that respond to business demands at speed. The ongoing technical skills shortage and long development times work against this. We’re looking forward to the addition of David Carter’s skills and experience to help clients address these digital transformation needs,” Atturra executive general manager Petar Bielovich.

“David has terrific skills from his two decades of experience at working in organisations where he was instrumental in providing the technology vision, strategy and leadership to help his clients scale and derive positive impact.”

Carter was most recently program lead at Canberra-based RPV Consultants from 2020, and account executive at Melbourne-based DB Results from 2017 to 2020. He also worked at software vendor Changepoint from 2015 to 2017, analytics software vendor SAS from 2013 to 2015, and CSC (now part of DXC Technology) from 2005 to 2013.

Atturra signed as an OutSystems reseller in November 2021 as part of a plan to extend its software and applications development capabilities.

“We work to integrate human intelligence, smart technology and prescriptive analytics to improve the confidence clients have in their decisions. OutSystems is one of these ‘smart technologies’,” Bielovich said at the time.

“Using the OutSystems platform, we are positioned to help clients of all sizes, across all industries, develop, deploy and manage critical apps at speed—enabling them to respond to opportunities and threats and continuously deliver value through software-driven innovation. We can support clients to transform customer experiences, deliver workplace innovation, automate processes, or modernise core systems.”

Carter is the latest leadership appointment of the ASX-listed IT services firm, following director of service delivery for cloud and applications Michael Bumpus and industry lead for state and local government Graham Curley.

