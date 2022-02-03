Atturra appoints Graham Curley as public sector lead

Australian technology services company Attura has named its first head of government, appointing former Randwick City Council (RCC) CIO Graham Curley to the role.

While Curley spent eleven years at RCC including the last four as its CIO between 2014 and 2018, for the last three years he has been consulting and helping organisations manage and analyse their engineering assets and other data by creating dashboards, digital field collection apps, and conducting asset management reviews.

In January he was appointed Atturra's industry lead for state and local government for the company’s Microsoft practice. He will be responsible for selling and deploying Microsoft business solutions into state and local government.

“Atturra has a proven track record of cutting-edge innovation and its continued growth is testament to the value provided to its public sector customers,” Curley said.

“It’s a great time to join the company and I’m looking forward to being part of a very talented team and putting my skills to work to help support continued market innovation and company growth.”

The company also announced a new partnership with ERP vendor Infor to offer its products to new and existing customers.

Atturra’s Business Applications division is one of the largest independent suppliers of ERP consulting services to local government authorities across Australia and New Zealand, according to the company.

The company’s business applications executive general manager Richard Hill said the deal would allow the company to “deliver superior results and outcomes for Infor customers” in the public sector.

“We have significant experience working with local governments, most recently in NSW, where we have been instrumental in helping them to streamline the development applications process and turn around applications with increased accuracy and speed.”

Atturra's head of cloud and applications Greg Mace said the company “recognises the value of bringing real-world experience to provide guidance to our customers on how to best put that technology to work, and realise the business benefits”.

“With the addition of Graham’s extensive experience in joining Atturra, we strengthen that promise to our customers.”

Formerly known as FTS Group, Atturra rebranded in September last year and consolidated its business units. The company is listed on the ASX and has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane.

This is the second major hire for the company in six months after it appointed Estelle Ivory in September last year as general manager for business applications, leading the Microsoft cloud and applications business unit.

Last month the company acquired Brisbane-based managed services provider and ERP specialist Kettering Professional Services for $3 million.