Atturra buys HR and payroll consultants Silverdrop

By on
Atturra buys HR and payroll consultants Silverdrop
Stephen Kowal, Atturra

ASX-listed Atturra is on the acquisition trail again, this time looking to buy Sydney human resources and payroll company Silverdrop.

The deal will be done through the technology service provider's subsidiary Galaxy 42, with an upfront cash consideration of $2.207 million in cash plus $0.5 million in Atturra shares.

An earn-out consideration of $0.6 million in cash, subject to Silverdrop achieving performance hurdles, is also on the table.

Silverdrop specialises in HR and payroll services with the technology the company uses, Frontier Software's Chris21 in particular, being widely used by local councils in Australia.

The Sydney company also supports Frontier Software's ichris (international comprehensive human resource integrated software).

Atturra chief executive Stephen Kowal said the acquisition of Silverdrop aligns nicely with the technology service provider's industry and technology strategy.

"This change will provide our staff with wonderful opportunities to learn and grow within a wider network of colleagues, and will enable us to continue to build strong partnerships in the payroll and HR services market place," Silverdrop founder and chief executive Gerard Barwell said.

"Our clients can look forward to continuing to receive the best service from our team while enjoying a wider selection of services that we will now be able to offer to them," he added.

Atturra which rebranded from FTS Group in 2021, has been on an acquisition spree as of late.

This year, the services company has bought Microsoft partner Hammond Street Developments in Melbourne, and Sydney's Somerville Group.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aturra galaxy 42 hr ma payroll silverdrop strategy

Partner Content

How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened

How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened
The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023

The biggest security news from Microsoft Inspire 2023
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
TechOne CFO resigns

TechOne CFO resigns

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?