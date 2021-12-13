Atturra, Datacom score Boomi partner awards

Connectivity and automation software vendor Boomi has honoured security specialist Atturra and trans-Tasman integrator Datacom as some of its top partners globally.

Boomi announced its global partner awards for 2021 at its virtual Boomi Global Partner Summit event, honouring partners around the world that have been innovative and have “accelerated business outcomes” for customers using Boomi.

The vendor said entrants are evaluated based on how they have used the breadth of Boomi’s AtomSphere platform with their customers.

Sydney-headquartered Atturra, formerly FTS Group, was named Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner of the Year, for demonstrating a standout performance and contribution to Boomi’s regional market presence.

The company was also recognised for expanding its Boomi team and for strengthening its go-to-market position through new technology alliances complementary to Boomi’s offerings.

Atturra also took home the APJ Spotlight WInner award.

Taking home the Australia and New Zealand award is Datacom New Zealand, in recognition for its significant strategic customer accounts in the region, and co-developing a sector-focused solution to drive uptake in the supply chain market.

"The challenge that every organisation faces today is navigating the digital transformation journey. Businesses are trying to make data the centre of everything they do while managing many moving parts across their modern digital landscapes,” Boomi vice president of global business development David Tavolaro said.

“That’s why our channel partner program is a top priority. Our world-class network of partners brings a diverse array of skills and technologies to the table, helping customers develop holistic strategies for orchestrating and managing complex architectures. It’s an honour to recognise the work our global partners have accomplished and see what amazing outcomes have resulted for customers.”