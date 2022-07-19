Atturra deploys Boomi's AtomSphere to insurer Peoplecare

Australian health insurance mutual fund Peoplecare has tapped Atturra to deploy Boomi’s AtomSphere platform to bolster its data handling capabilities.

The implementation of AtomSphere aims to centralise Peoplecare’s data and help provide personalised customer experiences, including being able to match members with the right insurance policy.

Atturra will replace a myriad of Peoplecare’s legacy and cloud applications across its business with the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) AtomSphere platform, as well as integrate business-critical systems.

“Peoplecare needed a solution and partner duo that aligned with its culture,” Atturra Data and Integration executive general manager Jason Frost said.

“With experience enabling FSI clients across Australia and our hand-in-glove Boomi relationship, we were a great fit, offering up a solutions architect to work in-house that neatly slotted into the Peoplecare team for the initial roll out. We’re helping Williams and her team get it right from the start, creating a centralised data framework, instead of treating integration point to point.”

Boomi said it introduced Atturra to Peoplecare to deploy the platform, as well as establish standards for its integration practice.

The project was also part of Peoplecare’s restructuring that started in 2021, specifically the company’s modernisation initiative to simplify its IT architecture and improve how it works with its 33,000 members.

“We pride ourselves on making health insurance easy and prioritise value to ensure our members maximise their cover. Our legacy method of communication centred on members calling into our contact centre, however today’s Australians are tech-savvy and demand omni-channel experiences across platforms and devices,” Peoplecare enterprise solutions lead Joanne Williams said.

“We chose Boomi to help enable new, digital self-services, while also strengthening our existing contact centre for those who still want to speak to a person. Boomi helped us unlock our blind spots, empowering us to provide more personalised and proactive communications to our members about their policies.”

Williams added Peoplecare’s primary system HAMBS is share-owned by 20 other health funds, and the company had trouble enacting changes “for many years”, with data retrieval always 24 hours behind.

She said Boomi was chosen citing its ability to break down data silos with a simple drag-and-drop user interface that visualises process flows, as well as its support for citizen integrators within the organisation.

“By linking our systems and data, we’re overriding our disparate architecture and getting to know our members better than ever before. Whether it’s in our mobile app or on the desks of our 140 contact centre agents, we’ve made more member data visible and available in a singular interface. We can now instantly see when someone is going to the hospital or why a claim may have failed and recommend a solution,” Williams said.

“To advance our personal promise, we’re also using the newly acquainted, detailed member data to deepen our personalised health management service capability – this is a concierge-type resource that gets the right health information and advice to our members, how they want it and when they want it.”

Boomi ANZ head of business development Nathan Gower said, “Australians are increasingly prioritising their health and demand services that offer more than what Medicare provides them.”

“With many private health options in the market, health insurance funds need to find a way to cut through the competition. By removing the bottlenecks across the company’s complex mutual and managed health fund operations, Peoplecare can now make more member data readily available, providing a more personable service and making the moments in a members’ lifetime health journey matter.”

Last month, Atturra announced plans to acquire fellow ASX-listed IT services company MOQ Limited for $15.5 million.