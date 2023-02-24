Atturra grows revenue and profit in first half of FY23

Sydney-based Microsoft partner Atturra has posted revenue of $82.8 million, up 34 per cent from the previous six month period, thanks to continued growth, and acquisitions of businesses.

The company also reported a statutory consolidated net profit after tax of $4.5m this in its financial year results for the six months to 31 December 2022 (1H FY23), up 32 per cent from the same period the year before.

Consolidated earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) increased 39 per cent from the same period, where the figure was at $7.7m.

The 1H FY23 results reflect strong client growth, particularly in the local government sector, and the benefits of a diversified technology partnership strategy.

Atturra secured more than 45 new clients, across multiple industries, in 1H FY23.

The company won the CRN Impact Award for Platform Innovation in 2022 for its ePlanning Integration Solution for local government councils.

“The Atturra team has had an exceptional start to FY23," Atturra chief executive officer Stephen Kowal said.

"We have continued to see strong demand across the business, and importantly continued high team morale," he added.

"Our result clearly demonstrates the inherent strength and relevance of our strategy of ensuring we have leadership positions in key technologies and industries,” Kowal said.

“With the successful raise of $25m in capital in December 2022, Atturra is well positioned to execute its acquisition strategy," he said.

"Our acquisitions over the past couple of years have strongly contributed to our growth, and I am pleased that we are on track to complete two additional acquisitions in the near term," Kowal concluded.

Last month, Atturra announced it was set to acquire specialist Microsoft partner Hammond Street Developments (HSD) for $6.5 million, through its subsidiary Veritec.

Atturra remains on track to complete the acquisition of HSD in the next fourteen days, with most conditions now being satisfied.

If both the HSD buy, and Atturra’s ‘Acquisition 01’ progress positively, then Atturra expects FY24 revenue to be in the $210 to 230 million range.

Early last year, Atturra announced that it acquired Brisbane-based MSP and ERP specialist Kettering Professional Services for $3 million upfront, and bought Brisbane-based IT firm ESAM Consulting in April 2021.

In 2021, FTS group rebranded as Atturra, consolidating its eight subsidiaries under one brand.

The company also reported revenue of $61.9 million for the first half of the 2021-22 financial year, an increase of 44 percent over the same period the previous year.

Atturra was involved in a bidding war against Brennan IT for MOQ Limited in August 2022.

The company initially planned to acquire MOQ on 30 June, however, Brennan offered $23.3 million, outbidding Atturra.