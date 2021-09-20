Atturra hires ex-Optus, Microsoft exec Estelle Ivory as general manager

Estelle Ivory (Atturra)

Atturra, formerly FTS Group, has appointed Estelle Ivory to the role of general manager for business applications to lead its Atturra Microsoft Cloud and Applications business unit.

In the newly created role, Ivory will focus on strengthening Atturra’s position in the Canberra market and improving the businesses Microsoft cloud and applications unit.

“Atturra continues to make great strides to deliver deep specialisation and better end-to-end service for more than 600 local clients across federal, state, and local government, and the commercial sectors,” Greg Mace, executive general manager of Atturra Microsoft cloud and applications said.

“Estelle Ivory is the ideal person to help lead Atturra’s Microsoft Cloud and Applications business unit as it moves from strength to strength, delivering a full spectrum of end-to-end IT services and a new standard of excellence to clients.”

Ivory joins from Optus, where she was client delivery director since 2018, before leaving in August this year to join Atturra. Prior to that, she worked at Microsoft Australia for close to 11 years, working in various management roles. Other stints include Volante and Canberra-based Manpower.

As part of her new role, Ivory will help drive initiatives across the Atturra’s partnerships with Microsoft, Women in ITC, Women Rising, and Code like a Girl.

Speaking on the role, Ivory said, “I am passionate about playing an active part in driving the role of women in ITC forward alongside a team that is equally as passionate about these issues as I am.”

“I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to continue to build on digital skills and the role of women in ITC with the full support of my new Atturra team.”

Ivory is Atturra's first major executive appointment following its rebranding from FTS Group earlier this month. bringing together its eight subsidiaries - ANATAS, Veritec, Cubic Consulting, ESAM Consulting, Galaxy42, KoBold, Mentum Systems and Noetic - into one brand.

