Atturra hires Geoff Davis to manage cloud and applications team

By on
Atturra hires Geoff Davis to manage cloud and applications team
Geoff Davis (Atturra)

Sydney-headquartered managed services provider Atturra has hired Geoff Davis for the newly created role of senior manager of cloud and applications. 

Davis would be responsible for leading ASX-listed company’s business applications team and the delivery of cloud transformation services and solutions.

“I am excited to take on this new role to help further our success working closely with our clients and advancing Atturra’s continued investments to drive cutting-edge solutions at scale,” Davis said. 

“Atturra is committed to helping clients simplify, optimise and modernise with the best resources and support available.”

Commenting on the appointment, Atturra executive general manager of cloud and applications Greg Mace said Davis "brings a tremendous amount of passion and expertise".

“His dedication to driving innovation, breaking down complexity and delivering critical IT programs makes Geoff a great asset both to Atturra and our clients.”

Mace said the Canberra-based IT veteran had more than two decades of experience delivering digital transformations during his work at eWater, CSIRO and other organisations.  

Davis worked for ten years at the government-owned utility, first as a software development leader and then as its executive manager of software development.

At eWater, Davis led cross-functional teams in delivering software development projects and established critical corporate IT infrastructure. He also managed the software and hydrology team for the National Hydrological Modelling Platform using eWater’s Source to progress the modernisation of Australia’s hydrology modelling tools. Davis was also tasked with taking carriage of the organisation’s corporate IT role where he consolidated legacy systems and adopted infrastructure as code with Amazon Services.

Prior to eWater, Davis was at CSIRO for eight years, first as a software developer then as a senior software developer and team manager. 

Public sector transformation is a significant portion of Atturra’s business. The company was recently announced as a Platform Innovator finalist in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards for its ePlanning Integration Solution for NSW government councils.

Atturra has acquired three rival managed service providers this year to expand its offerings and customer base.

First Atturra acquired Fast50 company Kettering Professional Services for $3 million in January, then Atturra acquired OpenText partner Hayes for $8.5 million in May, and Atturra acquired MOQ Limited for $15.5 million in June.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
atturra cloud geoff davis greg mace services

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How much do CEOs of Aussie tech firms get paid?

How much do CEOs of Aussie tech firms get paid?
Microsoft Inspire 2022: Aussie partners respond

Microsoft Inspire 2022: Aussie partners respond
VMware acquisition brings Broadcom&#8217;s past into focus

VMware acquisition brings Broadcom’s past into focus
Telstra Purple to launch dedicated Microsoft practice

Telstra Purple to launch dedicated Microsoft practice

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?