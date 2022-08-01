Atturra hires Geoff Davis to manage cloud and applications team

Sydney-headquartered managed services provider Atturra has hired Geoff Davis for the newly created role of senior manager of cloud and applications.

Davis would be responsible for leading ASX-listed company’s business applications team and the delivery of cloud transformation services and solutions.

“I am excited to take on this new role to help further our success working closely with our clients and advancing Atturra’s continued investments to drive cutting-edge solutions at scale,” Davis said.

“Atturra is committed to helping clients simplify, optimise and modernise with the best resources and support available.”

Commenting on the appointment, Atturra executive general manager of cloud and applications Greg Mace said Davis "brings a tremendous amount of passion and expertise".

“His dedication to driving innovation, breaking down complexity and delivering critical IT programs makes Geoff a great asset both to Atturra and our clients.”

Mace said the Canberra-based IT veteran had more than two decades of experience delivering digital transformations during his work at eWater, CSIRO and other organisations.

Davis worked for ten years at the government-owned utility, first as a software development leader and then as its executive manager of software development.

At eWater, Davis led cross-functional teams in delivering software development projects and established critical corporate IT infrastructure. He also managed the software and hydrology team for the National Hydrological Modelling Platform using eWater’s Source to progress the modernisation of Australia’s hydrology modelling tools. Davis was also tasked with taking carriage of the organisation’s corporate IT role where he consolidated legacy systems and adopted infrastructure as code with Amazon Services.

Prior to eWater, Davis was at CSIRO for eight years, first as a software developer then as a senior software developer and team manager.

Public sector transformation is a significant portion of Atturra’s business. The company was recently announced as a Platform Innovator finalist in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards for its ePlanning Integration Solution for NSW government councils.

Atturra has acquired three rival managed service providers this year to expand its offerings and customer base.

First Atturra acquired Fast50 company Kettering Professional Services for $3 million in January, then Atturra acquired OpenText partner Hayes for $8.5 million in May, and Atturra acquired MOQ Limited for $15.5 million in June.