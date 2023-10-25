Atturra inks deal to resell SafetyCulture technology

By on
Atturra inks deal to resell SafetyCulture technology
Alastair Brooke, Atturra Safety Solutions

ASX-listed technology advisory and services company Atturra has partnered with SafetyCulture to resell and implement its technology.

Used by over 75,000 organisations in 180 countries, SafetyCulture's platform includes products designed to improve workplace safety, streamline operations and enhance compliance with regulatory standards.

"We are thrilled to partner with SafetyCulture to further enhance our client offerings," general manager of Atturra Safety Solutions Alastair Brooke said.

"SafetyCulture's technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to excel in today's digital age."

"By leveraging SafetyCulture's solutions, we can help our clients boost safety, streamline their operations and achieve compliance with ease."

The partnership will also see SafetyCulture access Atturra's system integration, change management and training capabilities.

Atturra said this will enable SafetyCulture to expand its reach and offer a more seamless integration experience to customers, helping to improve data accessibility, reporting and analytics.

"As a global leader in workplace safety and efficiency, we are always seeking ways to enhance our solutions and offer better value to our customers," SafetyCulture's director of partnerships Dais Nakayama said.

"By leveraging Atturra's capabilities, we aim to accelerate the adoption of our software and enable our customers to achieve maximum benefits from our innovative solutions."

"We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents."

