Atturra names Ash Colmer to lead WA advisory and consulting unit

Advisory and IT solutions company Atturra has appointed Ash Colmer to lead its advisory and consulting unit in Western Australia.

Colmer, who worked with the company’s Canberra office, will be responsible for accelerating Atturra’s consultancy services capability both among Western Australian state and local government departments and agencies, as well as in critical industries, including mining, utilities and infrastructure.

Colmer’s appointment is also expected to help bolster advisory services for clients looking to plan the next phase of their development.

“This is an important time for our advisory and consulting services business as we focus on expanding capability and reinforce the delivery of service excellence for our clients in Western Australia, as well as nationwide,” Atturra advisory and consulting executive general manager Andrew Balmaks said.

“We are thrilled that Ash Colmer will lead our advisory operations in Perth. He is an expert at building capacity, helping organisations make strategic decisions and developing long-term relationships."

"This expansion also provides the opportunity for us to provide more value for new clients through the expertise and trust that Ash develops with organisations to produce winning, long-term relationships.”

Colmer was brought in for his 30 years experience working with government agencies and enterprises, including seven years working with Atturra at its Canberra office.

He oversaw some projects, including for the Australian Antarctic Division, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, the Department of Defence and VicRoads.

“Our strategy is a growth strategy, and I’m excited to help support Atturra with a growing set of clients to unlock limitless value and capture new opportunities from their people, processes and technology," Colmer said.