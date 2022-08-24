Atturra names Ganesh Nagasamy chief architect for data and integration business

By on
Atturra names Ganesh Nagasamy chief architect for data and integration business
Ganesh Nagasamy (Atturra)
Atturra

Atturra has hired former Australian Financial Complaints Authority’s (AFCA) enterprise and solutions architect Ganesh Nagasamy to be its new chief architect for the company's data and integration business. 

The ASX-listed IT services provider said that Nagasamy would be responsible for developing the company's industry IP, and add value to customers of Atturra’s strategic integration and data solutions.”

“We have been searching for someone with that uncommon mix of exceptional interpersonal and management skills and the technical knowledge and expertise to run a leading-edge technology services organisation. And Ganesh is that executive,” Atturra Data and Integration executive general manager Jason Frost said.

“He brings to the table extremely relevant skills and experience from working with many fast-growing businesses. He was instrumental in providing the technology vision, strategy and leadership to help organisations scale from concept through to market impact.”

Commenting on his new role, Nagasamy said "the vision and opportunity to scale both within Atturra and for our customers with their data captured my attention from the start.”

“I've always been excited about solving complex technology challenges that help organisations achieve their goals and stay ahead of the curve.”

Prior to AFCA, Nagasamy was aged care provider Baptcare's transformation enterprise and solutions architect for one year, AusNet's digital and automation enterprise architect for three years, IBM's enterprise solutions architect for ten years, and Telstra's lead domain analyst for mobiles OSS/BSS for two years.

At Baptcare, Nagasamy migrated the organisation’s legacy architecture stack to a new stack that provided analytics, dashboarding and visualisation experience. 

At AusNet, Nagasamy focused on the development of an integrated enterprise strategy to support the organisation's transformation into a digital utility.

Nagasamy spent ten years at IBM, where he was tasked with supporting clients in developing strategic architecture, design and systems integration during his stint.

Earlier this month, Atturra bowed out of its extraordinary bidding war with rival IT services provider Brennan IT to acquire MOQ Limited.

Atturra tapped out after deciding not to match Brennan IT’s winning $23.3 million offer to purchase the ASX-listed managed services provider.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
atturra ganesh nagasamy jason frost services

Partner Content

Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

New Telstra MVNO Konec Mobile launches in Australia

New Telstra MVNO Konec Mobile launches in Australia
Kyndryl CEO says firm is exiting IBM's influence

Kyndryl CEO says firm is exiting IBM's influence
Mantel Group acquires Brisbane-based Aginic

Mantel Group acquires Brisbane-based Aginic
The tech skills shortage is driving work for MSPs

The tech skills shortage is driving work for MSPs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?