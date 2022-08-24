Atturra names Ganesh Nagasamy chief architect for data and integration business

Atturra has hired former Australian Financial Complaints Authority’s (AFCA) enterprise and solutions architect Ganesh Nagasamy to be its new chief architect for the company's data and integration business.

The ASX-listed IT services provider said that Nagasamy would be responsible for developing the company's industry IP, and add value to customers of Atturra’s strategic integration and data solutions.”

“We have been searching for someone with that uncommon mix of exceptional interpersonal and management skills and the technical knowledge and expertise to run a leading-edge technology services organisation. And Ganesh is that executive,” Atturra Data and Integration executive general manager Jason Frost said.

“He brings to the table extremely relevant skills and experience from working with many fast-growing businesses. He was instrumental in providing the technology vision, strategy and leadership to help organisations scale from concept through to market impact.”

Commenting on his new role, Nagasamy said "the vision and opportunity to scale both within Atturra and for our customers with their data captured my attention from the start.”

“I've always been excited about solving complex technology challenges that help organisations achieve their goals and stay ahead of the curve.”

Prior to AFCA, Nagasamy was aged care provider Baptcare's transformation enterprise and solutions architect for one year, AusNet's digital and automation enterprise architect for three years, IBM's enterprise solutions architect for ten years, and Telstra's lead domain analyst for mobiles OSS/BSS for two years.

At Baptcare, Nagasamy migrated the organisation’s legacy architecture stack to a new stack that provided analytics, dashboarding and visualisation experience.

At AusNet, Nagasamy focused on the development of an integrated enterprise strategy to support the organisation's transformation into a digital utility.

Nagasamy spent ten years at IBM, where he was tasked with supporting clients in developing strategic architecture, design and systems integration during his stint.

Earlier this month, Atturra bowed out of its extraordinary bidding war with rival IT services provider Brennan IT to acquire MOQ Limited.

Atturra tapped out after deciding not to match Brennan IT’s winning $23.3 million offer to purchase the ASX-listed managed services provider.