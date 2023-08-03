Atturra opens Hong Kong office

ASX-listed advisory and IT solutions provider Atturra has opened an office in Hong Kong, expanding its data and integration services business.

The office was opened to address regional sales opportunities and further support the expansion of the data and integration services business, which has locations in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The new Hong Kong office will be led by former Boomi North Asia sales director Steve Ng, with a team specialising in cloud integration and data management solutions.

“The addition of an office in Hong Kong will help us to further support our growing Boomi business through having local Boomi-certified experts on the ground to serve our clients."

"We will also be able to offer them Atturra’s wider expertise throughout their enterprise data journey.” Atturra Data & Integration executive general manager Jason Frost said.

Atturra chief executive Stephen Kowal said the company's looking forward to the Hong Kong office further accelerating the growth its data and integration business that is is seeing in all its markets of operation.

The growth is driven in part by an uptick in demand from enterprises wanting to extract maximum value from their data to support more informed decisions and effective business strategies, Kowal added.

"Since our partnership, we have jointly helped organisations - including Munro Footwear Group and The Disability Trust to name a few - connect applications and processes to create better business outcomes," Boomi APJ vice president Thomas Lai, said.

“We congratulate Atturra on their operations and expansion in Hong Kong and look forward to further bolstering our partnership across the region.”

The office is located at Tower 535, 535 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.