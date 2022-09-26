Atturra scores at Smartsheet's 2022 APAC Partner Awards

SaaS collaboration platform vendor Smartsheet has named Atturra as its APAC Partner of the Year at its global summit last week.

The ASX-listed IT services provider was the sole Aussie partner to take home honours from Smartsheet’s summit for members of its partner program Smartsheet Aligned. Atturra is also the only Australian company to achieve the vendor's platinum partner status.

The win follows Atturra’s recognition as the 2022 Platform Innovator in CRN’s 2022 Impact Awards last month for its ePlanning Integration Solution for local government councils.

Atturra chief technology officer Iain Elliott said the last 12 months saw Atturra grow its Smartsheet team by over 250 percent, expand Smartsheet offerings into New Zealand and increase its Smartsheet revenue by over 400 percent.

“The next phase of the Smartsheet Aligned program will have a two-fold benefit for us. It’ll boost Smartsheet’s presence in Australia and New Zealand while also improving the quality of Smartsheet’s relationship with its partners, and in turn, its clients.”

“As Smartsheet’s biggest partner in the region, we’re really excited about the sales, marketing, and engagement possibilities that this opens up. Can’t wait to try it out.”

Smartsheet APJ regional channel leader Mads Nielsen announced a number of structural changes to Smartsheet Aligned at the summit, including new ways for partners to earn tiered benefits based on performance, and capabilities.

“The evolving nature of the channel ecosystem, combined with the increasing complexity of customer needs, is blurring traditional partner types and roles. We rely on our partners’ sector and regional expertise to not only reach a diverse range of potential customers but to provide valuable consultancy,” said Nielsen.

Smartsheet’s presence in Australia took off in 2020 when it opened its Sydney office and grew its Aussie partner base, tapping channel players like hybrid reseller and distie Aquion.

Smartsheet allows teams to share information about projects across multiple organisations by integrating with platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Tableau and Adobe's marketing products and a number of legacy project management apps.