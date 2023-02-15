Atturra signs three new Sydney vendors

Atturra has signed three new vendors in the areas of conversational voice AI, accounts payable automation and mobile payments solutions.

They are Curious Thing, Payble and Efficiency Leaders, respectively.

Atturra’s new partnerships with these three Sydney-headquartered software vendors will enable the company to optimise and modernise council, utility and commercial enterprise systems enabling organisations to provide better customer experiences, boost employee productivity and reduce operational costs.

The new solution capabilities will allow Atturra to better support customer digital transformations with Australian-developed technologies.

“These additional offerings in artificial intelligence, AP automation and mobile payments will augment the digital capability which enterprises such as councils and utilities can offer to their residents in an interconnected world,” Atturra Business Applications executive general manager Richard Hill said.

“By choosing to work with Atturra as a single implementation partner, council and utility organisations, will also further benefit by leveraging our change management skills, scale and skills in TechnologyOne and Infor ERP systems to free up valuable employee time from repetitive activity and enhance their digital strategy to emerge stronger in 2023 and beyond.”

Curious Thing provides a quickly deployable conversational voice AI assistant to enable enterprises to proactively engage with their customers and automate service conversations resulting in greater efficiency and a better customer experience.

“We are excited to partner with Atturra to bring our innovative voice AI solutions to a broader audience,” Curious Thing head of enterprise and partnerships Nishal Mistri said.

“Our partnership is a major step forward in the evolution of voice AI in the region."

"We are confident that this collaboration will bring the benefits of voice technology to a wider range of organisations, helping to improve customer engagement and streamline internal processes,” Mistri said.

Atturra has also partnered with accoutns payable automation company Efficiency Leaders, which works across both public and private sector organisations.

The company’s RapidAP solution integrates and compliments council and utility ERP environments.

“Business process automation is a fast-moving domain with a lot of noise in the market." Efficiency Leaders executive director, finance process transformation Dan Bennett said.

This partnership with Efficiency Leaders and Atturra cuts through that for the benefit of our clients both current and future,” he added.

“This relationship demonstrates the value that Australian partnerships can bring to Australian companies, notwithstanding the APAC region."

"Equally, it brings together subject matter expertise and the latest in software development and automation to provide organisations with product and delivery excellence in one place,” Bennett said.

Atturra’s third vendor partnership is with bill payment engagement platform Payble.

The company helps local government support ratepayers with payment flexibility solutions.

"Together, we'll help more organisations modernise their billing experience and unlock the benefits of the Payble SaaS platform, including lower costs, increased end-user customer satisfaction, and drastically reduced manual workload in payments and customer service teams," Payble founder and managing director, Elliott Donazzan, said.

Last month, Atturra announced it was set to acquire specialist Microsoft partner Hammond Street Developments (HSD) for $6.5 million, through its subsidiary Veritec.

Early last year, Atturra announced that it acquired Brisbane-based MSP and ERP specialist Kettering Professional Services for $3 million upfront, and bought Brisbane-based IT firm ESAM Consulting in April 2021.

In 2021, FTS group rebranded to Atturra, consilidating its eight subsidiaries under one brand.

The company also reported revenue of $61.9 million for the first half of the 2021-22 financial year, an increase of 44 percent over the same period the previous year.

Atturra was involved in a bidding war against Brennan IT for MOQ Limited in August 2022.

The company initially planned to acquire MOQ on 30 June, however, Brennan offered $23.3 million, outbidding Atturra.