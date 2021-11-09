Atturra takes beverages company Lion's integration platform to the cloud

By on
Australian alcoholic beverages company Lion has tapped IT services company Attura to upgrade its integration platform from on-premises to its new cloud-based version.

Through Atturra’s data and integrations arm Anatas, the company replaced Lion’s Software AG webMethods from its legacy version, which was reaching end of life, to the new Amazon Web Services-hosted webMethods integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS).

Lion owns a number of beverage brands across Australia and New Zealand, including Heineken, Furphy, James Squire and Kosciuszko.

Attura said the upgrade helped Lion shorten partner order cycles, onboard new commercial partners faster and implement improved disaster recovery capabilities.

The upgrade also came as COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions started to ease across most Australian cities, plus in anticipation of the holiday season, with Lion expecting a jump in demand from commercial partners like microbreweries, pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues.

“Partnering with Atturra not only made this business-critical transformation possible, but ensured the road to the cloud was hassle-free for Lion and all our partners,” Lion solution delivery manager Ram Kalyanasundaram said.

“They’ve built a foundation on which we can easily expand as operational requirements change and demand continues to increase. This was a successful engagement.”

A notable addition to the iPaaS were new disaster recovery protocols, which Attura said would help Lion keep its operations running and restore normalcy within hours of an incident.

Atturra also had its change management team engaged to help Lion keep its business partners informed and helped them adapt with minimal disruptions to the business as usual activities.

Atturra executive general manager for data and integrations Jason Frost said, “Lion has been a long-time client of Atturra and this was an exciting project with clear short and longer term technology and financial benefits.

“The webMethods modernisation along with the scalable APIs Atturra built has made it possible for Lion IT team to manage increasingly sophisticated environments and improve partner delight while saving on-prem maintenance costs. The modern platform supports all partners from the largest retailers to the small corner stores.”

