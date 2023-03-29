Atturra takes out Nuix partner of the year gong

ASX-listed Atturra has been honoured as investigative analytics and intelligence software provider Nuix's partner of the year in the Asia Pacific.

The award ceremony took place at Nuix's XLR8/23 conference in Sydney on March 14.

Reseller of the year went to Canberra's CBIT Digital Digital Forensics Services (CDFS) while Amazon Web Services was named Nuix technology partner of the year.

Deloitte was the Nuix global alliance partner of the year, whereas McGrath Nicol took out the regional service provider award.

Trans-Tasman digital archival services provider The Information Management Group was named Nuix's innovation partner of the year, and its reseller RedEye got the company's social impact award.

At the conference, Atturra demonstrated how to extract new facts from messy data for better decision making, using Civil Aviation Safety Authority regulations as an example.

Atturra used Nuix to show how the impact of changes to CASA regulations can be identified and analysed to save time.

Nuix's advanced conceptual search and find capabilities were also used by Atturra to highlight how regulations relate at a conceptual level, improving comprehension and reducing the reliance on keyword searches.

The executive general manager for Atturra's decision support and analytics business unit, Peter Bielovich, said that Nuix's ability to normalise and make large volumes of messy, unstructured data searchable at speed is critical to accessing the majority of information today.

Bielovich added that the above combined with Nuix's no-code semantic classification and fact extraction laid the foundation to not only finding information quicker but building data graphs that can be analysed, for new insights.

Last year, Nuix appointed Warren Brugger to lead its Asia-Pacific channel.

Nuix also found itself in the Australian Securities and Investment Commission's crosshairs in 2022, for alleged continuous disclosure breaches and misleading or deceptive conduct.

The company which rose to fame for its role in the Panama Papers investigation has denied the allegations and intends to defend itself.

Story updated to include other category winners in the Nuix awards.