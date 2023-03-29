Atturra takes out Nuix partner of the year gong

Atturra takes out Nuix partner of the year gong

ASX-listed Atturra has been honoured as investigative analytics and intelligence software provider Nuix's partner of the year in the Asia Pacific.

The award ceremony took place at Nuix's XLR8/23 conference in Sydney on March 14.

Atturra was honoured for its significant investment in Nuix skills and capabilities.

It demonstrated how to extract new facts from messy data for better decision making, using Civil Aviation Safety Authority regulations as an example.

Atturra used Nuix to show how the impact of changes to CASA regulations can be identified and analysed to save time.

Nuix's advanced conceptual search and find capabilities were also used by Atturra to highlight how regulations relate at a conceptual level, improving comprehension and reducing the reliance on keyword searches. 

The executive general manager for Atturra's decision support and analytics business unit, Peter Bielovich, said that Nuix's ability to normalise and make large volumes of messy, unstructured data searchable at speed is critical to accessing the majority of information today.

Bielovich added that the above combined with Nuix's no-code semantic classification and fact extraction laid the foundation to not only finding information quicker but building data graphs that can be analysed, for new insights.

Last year, Nuix appointed Warren Brugger to lead its Asia-Pacific channel.

Nuix also found itself in the Australian Securities and Investment Commission's crosshairs in 2022, for alleged continuous disclosure breaches and misleading or deceptive conduct.

The company has denied the allegations and intends to defend itself.

