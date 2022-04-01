Atturra taps Optus talent Michael Bumpus as service delivery boss

IT services company Atturra has named Michael Bumpus as its new director of service delivery for its Cloud and Applications business.

As service and delivery lead, Bumpus will focus on the Microsoft business to deliver customer solutions and provide ongoing support through application managed services.

In a LinkedIn post, Bumpus said of his new role, “I am thrilled to have joined Atturra Cloud & Applications at such an exciting time for the business as it continues to grow in the Australian market.”

“Supported by an experienced, strong and professional team, I am looking forward to drawing on Atturra's strengths and my passions, to partner with clients to support them through our Application Managed Services offering.”

Atturra said Bumpus will work with customers to provide ongoing technical support, service management and enhancements for their Microsoft applications.

“Michael is excited to be drawing on Atturra’s strengths in this area, saying he’s passionate about partnering with clients to protect and further enhance their investments,” Atturra said on LinkedIn.

Before joining Atturra, Bumpus worked at Optus in a number of sales and management roles from 2019 to 2021. He also worked at scientific and engineering services firm Leidos from 2016 to 2019, and at Fujitsu Australia from 2015 to 2016.

Atturra Cloud and Applications lead and general manager for business applications Estelle Ivory also commented on Bumpus’ hiring, saying “I am delighted to have someone with Michael's extensive background in managed services join our Atturra team.”

“Michael will primarily be focused on building the Atturra Applications Managed Services business, while partnering with Atturra clients to get the most out of their IT investment. His extensive experience in Service Delivery Management, Transformation, Automation, Continual Service Improvement and Account Management makes Michael an ideal addition to our team.”

Ivory, who also came from Optus, joined Atturra last year to lead the Microsoft Cloud and Applications business, shortly after the company rebranded from FTS Group in September 2021.