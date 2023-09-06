Atturra to acquire Newcastle MSP Sabervox for $5m

Advisory and technology services firm Atturra has acquired managed IT services provider Sabervox for $5 million.

The ASX-listed firm aims to expand its presence in regional New South Wales by acquiring the Newcastle-based MSP, which primarily serves mid-sized customers.

"When we started this journey 15 years ago, we had a vision to bring quality IT services to businesses in regional areas,"  Sabervox managing director Dan Wright said.

"Becoming a part of Atturra reinforces what we have set out to do."

"With access now to Atturra’s extensive suite of services, we are confident of giving all our customers an unrivalled experience," Wright added.

“Our commitment to our customers will continue from our office in Newcastle with the same employees - many of whom have been with us from the start."

The deal is expected to complete around 29 September subject to a number of conditions in the share purchase agreement, including the exchange of material contracts.

“The acquisition of Sabervox expands Atturra’s managed services capabilities into regional NSW," Atturra chief executive Stephen Kowal said.

"We see the acquisition of Sabervox as a launchpad for further regional expansion and economies of scale associated with staffing, facilities and infrastructure.

“Sabervox is recognised as a trusted partner in regional NSW and this acquisition enhances our ambition to be Australia’s leading Advisory and IT solutions provider.

“We look forward to having Dan Wright, Allan Ballantyne, and the team at Sabervox join Atturra, and also to the opportunity to provide exceptional service to their client base with the broad range of solutions Atturra has to offer.”

