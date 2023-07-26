Atturra to resell Aussie GRC vendor Torque Software globally

Canberra-headquartered governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software vendor Torque Software has appointed advisory and technology services business Atturra as its first go-to market partner globally.

Atturra will resell and support Torque’s range of GRC solutions including Lighthouse, its commercial off-the-shelf application that works alongside enterprise systems to streamline GRC processes.

Torque will also provide Atturra with sales training and marketing resources, while Atturra provides access to its existing client base and complimentary implementation services including, change and adoption, project management, data and integration.

Atturra said the partnership would enable both companies to satisfy demand among businesses and public sector agencies subject to regulatory requirements to meet their increasing governance obligations efficiently and effectively.

Torque would also “significantly” scale-up its business and capacity to accelerate market growth with Atturra as its go-to-market partner, expanding further into the public sector while also supporting growth into other verticals like local government, education and utilities.

“Torque Software is an Australian-owned provider of comprehensive GRC solutions with a strong portfolio of Federal government customers. Its solution set developed over 14 years to satisfy Australian compliance will add real value for our clients,” Atturra Business Applications executive general manager Richard Hill.

“Not only does the product set fit well into organisations that require a strong compliance and regulatory framework, but also into Atturra’s traditional markets, namely education, local government, and utilities, all of which have extensive requirements to manage and report on GRC.”

“Atturra’s market position as a trusted software partner is a stand out for us."

"They already work with a number of our customers across other platforms and the synergies between our companies will ensure that the relationship is both seamless and complimentary across our target markets," Torque Software chairman Jamie Peterson said.

Torque’s Lighthouse platform provides a single source of truth and a complete workflow management system, allowing organisations to replace spreadsheets with a cloud-based tool.

The company said the centralised platform enables organisations to effectively manage, track and report on all GRC activities and data to help improve their compliance posture.