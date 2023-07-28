Atturra to resell data virtualisation vendor Denodo

Atturra to resell data virtualisation vendor Denodo
Jason Frost, Atturra

ASX-listed advisory and technology services business Atturra has partnered with data management vendor Denodo.

Denodo specialises in data virtualisation software, providing enterprise customers with logical data fabric and data mesh capabilities to maximise value from distributed data sets.

Atturra said the partnership would bolster its data and integration capabilities through Denodo’s logical data management platform, which enables unified and business-friendly data access across enterprises with a complex and diverse data landscape.

“Denodo is proud to be partnering with Atturra, a leader in data and integration services and solutions,” Denodo APAC vice president of business development Alex Hoehl said.

“This collaboration increases the value we can bring to our customers and expands the impact of both organisations across the region."

"The new partnership positions us to jointly deliver the most modern and agile Data Integration and Management Platform powered by Data Virtualisation," Hoehl added.

“Atturra’s reference architecture provides clients with a modern business enablement approach to analytics," Atturra executive general manager for data and integration Jason Frost said.

"We were looking for a way to give business users an easy, unified, data access layer, where data would remain ‘in-situ’ but where we could surface the relevant data in real-time for secure consumption."

“Denodo’s logical data fabric and data mesh capabilities solve this problem."

"We can create a virtual data abstraction layer on top of any on-prem and/or cloud data source, and Denodo provides data management and governance while eliminating replication and risk.”

Atturra aims to market the offering to its enterprise accounts across government, utilities, financial services and education.

