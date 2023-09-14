Atturra to resell test automation vendor Leapwork

Advisory and IT solutions provider Atturra has been named the first Australian channel partner of visual API-powered test automation vendor Leapwork.

The deal is aligned with Leapwork’s wider partnership with Microsoft to bolster Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

Atturra said the partnership would empower its Dynamics 365 and Power Platform clients to seamlessly automate tests, processes, and critical business applications using Leapwork's code-free technology.

"As one of the most trusted digital advisors in the region, Atturra's strong end-to-end transformation services and Microsoft expertise make them a perfect fit for Leapwork," Leapwork vice president of global alliances and channels Luke von Schreiber said.

"Together, we will help customers drive a faster time-to-value in projects and reduce their total cost of software ownership by automating expensive and risk-prone manual testing."

"Our collaboration with Leapwork as its first partner in Australia is another foundation pillar in our dedication to serving clients better," Atturra executive general manager Greg Mace said.

"Leapwork's AI-based technology, coupled with its framework to capture coding and visual interface, reduces testing time for tech teams, provides an extra quality tick during software updates, and supports end-to-end testing, thus enhancing our client's business operations."

"We believe this partnership will give our team and, ultimately, our customers forward-looking testing solutions based on the practical application of AI, which they need to thrive in the years ahead."