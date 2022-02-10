Auckland MSSP Cyber Research NZ acquired by Melbourne’s CyberCX

Melbourne-based cybersecurity services outfit CyberCX has acquired Auckland-based cybersecurity company Cyber Research NZ to expand its presence in Aotearoa New Zealand.

CyberCX first launched in NZ in 2020 and today sells advisory and service offerings into the market. The company said that adding Cyber Research into its fold will bolster its trans-Tasman position, enhancing its presence among NZ enterprises and Government.

“Our goal at CyberCX is to create the leading provider of cybersecurity services for business, enterprise and government organisations in New Zealand,” CyberCX NZ CEO Brett Moore said. “The combined capabilities of CyberCX’s market-leading security testing, governance, risk and compliance and incident response capabilities with Cyber Research’s specialisation in managed security services, threat intelligence and detection capabilities is a game-changer for the New Zealand market.”

Founded in 2007, Cyber Research NZ offers managed security operations and services, threat hunting and security consulting.

“With Cyber Research joining CyberCX, we have a very compelling suite of services to meet the needs of our customers across New Zealand, with the ability to scale those services into Australia and other international markets. CyberCX now proudly employs over 110 cyber security professionals in New Zealand with plans to double the size of our local workforce over the next 18 months,” Moore added.

Cyber Research NZ founder Steve Byrne said, “We’ve built on our heritage of investigating fraud and cyber crime to become the leading specialist in threat hunting, security operations centre services and cyber strategy consultancy in New Zealand.

“Joining CyberCX is a natural extension of the journey for Cyber Research, enabling us to expand and scale, while still maintaining our core of innovation and quality that is at the forefront of what we do at Cyber Research.”

Byrne will continue as CEO of Cyber Research NZ working alongside Moore, who was recently appointed as CyberCX New Zealand CEO following the merger of Insomnia Security and CyberCX.

