AUCloud appoints Peter Maloney as new chief executive

Sovereign cloud and data security specialist AUCloud has named Peter Maloney as its new chief executive and managing director.

Former chief executive and founder Phil Dawson continues to play a strategic role in the development of AUCloud taking the role of executive director, focused on government relations.

Maloney joins AUCloud from legal software provider Dye & Durham Australia, where he was managing director, and he previously led GlobalX for 10 years.

AUCloud solutions specialise in helping Australian government agencies and corporations maximise operational efficiency when it comes to safely storing, managing and protecting their data and information assets.

Maloney emphasised that protecting data held on Australian businesses and people was something every department head and board room in the country needed to think about.

In November AUCloud announced the launch of a dedicated Brisbane Sovereignty Zone (BSZ) services for government and critical infrastructure sectors to support Queensland based organisations.

The BSZ complements existing AUCloud federal government security accredited services operating from Canberra and Sydney, to deliver Queensland customers with local capability to meet their cyber security, resilience and low latency performance needs.