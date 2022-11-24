AUCloud expands into Queensland with new sovereignty zone

Australian sovereign cloud infrastructure-as-a-service provider AUCloud has launched a new dedicated zone in Brisbane to target Queensland-based customers.

The Brisbane Sovereignty Zone (BSZ) service aims to provide Queensland customers with local capability to meet their cyber security (M365 Backup, Immutable Storage, Disaster Recovery, Secure Operations Centre as a Service), resilience (geographic and vendor) and low latency performance needs.

AUCloud said BSZ complements its existing Federal Government security accredited services operating from Canberra and Sydney.

“Working with partners NEXTDC, VMware and Veeam, AUCloud is now able to provide a broad portfolio of geographically resilient services, specifically engineered to address the data protection requirements of government and critical industry sectors including healthcare, financial services, resources and energy,” AUCloud co-founder and managing director Phil Dawson said.

“Our increasingly recognised and valued cyber security credentials, our obsessive focus on data retention in Australia to mitigate the risks of support, monitoring and metadata transmission to unknown overseas parties and our proven local service capability and partner ecosystem, is now resonating with end customers and their service partners.”

Speaking to CRN, Dawson said the decision to expand to Queensland comes amid growing customer and partner engagement in Brisbane, including critical infrastructure industries like healthcare and medical or government policing and judiciary. The company also had existing presence in the city, which the spokesperson said provided greater confidence of demand.

“These organisations increasingly view sovereign protection of their data a priority,” Dawson said. “This is no surprise given the increasing volume and value of data combined with increasing concern about data security.”

AUCloud also announced it has opened a new office in Brisbane, saying it expands on the company’s long standing development and technical team presence in Queensland.

“With our development team previously located in River City Labs, AUCloud has had a presence in Brisbane for almost four years,” Dawson added. “With a growing sales, customer, service delivery and development capability, we our delighted to open our new offices in Queens Street to coincide with our Brisbane Sovereignty Zone.”

Founded in 2018 by Dawson and Scott Wilkie, the ASX-listed AUCloud exclusively focuses on Australian Government, defence, intelligence and critical infrastructure customers. The company is also partially owned by colocation provider NextDC.