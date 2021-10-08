AUCloud, Sliced Tech, Vault Cloud, AWS get government nod for secure cloud

The Australian Government has revealed its list of the first four cloud service providers able to hold protected-level public sector data under the new hosting certification framework.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), AUCloud, Sliced Tech and Vault Cloud received sign-off from the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) as the first group of ‘certified strategic’ cloud providers.

The certified strategic designation is the highest level of assurance under the DTA framework and requires hosting providers and data centres to allow the government to specify ownership and control conditions.

The level below this is the ‘certified assured hosting provider’ designation which is the minimum requirement for data centre and managed service providers wanting to host protected-level data or government-wide systems.

In August, ASX-listed infrastructure-as-a-service provider AUCloud became the first organisation authorised to provide protected level services.

The federal government has mandated that all protected-level data and data from whole-of-government systems now must to be stored in either certified assured or certified strategic data centres.

The four cloud providers join seven data centre providers previously certified to the strategic level.

Canberra Data Centres, Macquarie Telecom and Australian Data Centres received the status in June followed by NextDC, Equinix and Fujitsu in August.

The DTA has not certified any service providers or data centres at the lower certified assured level.

The DTA unveiled the process for certifying data centres and managed services providers that handle federal government data in May this year.

The full list of authorised facilities and enclaves is below:

Service Provider and Certified Strategic Facility:

Australian Data Centres – Canberra - Mitchell

Canberra Data Centres – H1, H2, H3, H4, F1, F2, EC1, EC2 and EC3

Macquarie Telecom Pty Ltd – IC4 and IC5.

Service Provider and Certified Strategic Enclave: