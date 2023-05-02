auDA hunts for registry management service provider

auDA hunts for registry management service provider

The Australian Domain Authority (auDA) are seeking a service provider to support auDA in the administration and operation of the .au domain.

auDA is the administrator of the top level .au domain and related registry services, but also handles second-level domain names including .com.au, .net.au, .org.au, .asn.au, .id.au, .edu.au, nsw.au and .gov.au, among others.

The industry body has launched a request for tender (RFT) for the new service provider to commence on 1 July, 2024 for an initial term of four years.

Its current registry operator’s term is set to expire on 30 June, 2024.

The service provider will conduct maintenance of data concerning registrations and delegations from registrars, and provision of domain name status information and support services to registrars.

It “looks forward to receiving tenders detailing registry services to support more than four million .au domain names and to deliver technical expertise to auDA, as a provider of Australian critical infrastructure," the administrator said.

auDA has an agreement with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), that requires it to ensure the authoritative nameservers for .au are operated and maintained in a stable and secure manner, on behalf of the Australian internet community.

The .au domain name system is considered a critical infrastructure asset under the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act 2018.

The RFT is set to close on 26 June 2023, and expects to announce the RFT outcome in the second half of 2023. auDA will host two industry briefings on 9 May and 10 May, 2023, prior to the close date.

auDA chief executive Rosemary Sinclair AM said: “auDA is pleased to support an open, fair and competitive tender process to select a .au registry operator."

"We look forward to receiving tenders from organisations that share a commitment to delivering value to Australians through .au,” Sinclair added.

