Audio Security: Best Practices

Safeguarding confidential data on your IP network is a top priority. This requires a multi-pronged approach including protecting your network and data as well as equipment that is not easy for hackers to access the network via devices. As AV conferencing equipment becomes increasingly network capable, IT Manager Heads need to be assured that these devices are not open to security breaches.

Shure Audio Encryption

Shure has considered the unique security needs of their customers and developed technology to help safeguard content without compromising audio quality. Shure Audio Encryption protects confidential meeting content. The AES-256 encryption algorithm has been adopted as one of the safest forms of network protection by leading financial institutions, government bodies and health care services.

The AES-256 encryption algorithm utilises a user-configured passphrase on each device, similar to applying a passphrase to the Wi-Fi connections on home router products. Shure devices with mismatching passphrases will result in no audio (silence) at the listening end. Non-Shure devices will not connect to an encrypted Shure device.

Many Shure conferencing systems and live audio solutions feature Dante-enabled security technology. Their customers have recognised the advantages and efficiencies of routing audio over their gigabit existing network infrastructure. Shure offers Dante audio for a variety of applications including sound reinforcement, recording, and conferencing. They are found in boardrooms, meeting rooms, courtrooms, interview rooms, worship spaces, and theatrical venues.

With Shure Audio Encryption enabled, Dante audio is encrypted prior to being sent over the network to another Dante device which supports Shure Audio Encryption security, where it is decrypted and forwarded for IntelliMix DSP processing or analog conversion.

Availability

Shure Audio Encryption is available with Microflex Advance Array microphones, the IntelliMix P300 Audio Conferencing Processor and selected Audio Network Interfaces. The feature can be added to these products already installed in the field through a firmware upgrade.

Audio Security Q&A

The popularity of Dante has given rise to questions about cybersecurity vulnerabilities that apply to transmitting audio over an IP network.



Q: Is it possible for someone to "wire-tap" Dante audio over the network?

A: Yes. The unencrypted IP packets containing Dante audio flows can be captured using freely available packet capture tools, then manipulated and played back with a Dante enabled audio device. Shure Network Audio Encryption security inhibits a rogue Dante audio device from playing encrypted audio flows.



Q: My Dante gear is never connected to the core network – it is isolated to the room (an "air gap" security solution). Therefore I don't need to worry about Dante audio being tapped, right?

A: Maybe. While an air gap solution greatly reduces access to the Dante audio, it still may be possible to connect to the room network on an open Ethernet jack, allowing someone to introduce a "rogue" (unauthorized) Dante endpoint. Using the freely available Dante Controller security application, the network audio streams can be routed to the rogue device, captured and recorded. With Shure Audio Encryption , even a rogue Dante device located in the meeting room would be unable to listen in on the conversation.



