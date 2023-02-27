Audited results confirm Dicker Data's $3.1 billion revenue for 2022

Audited results confirm Dicker Data's $3.1 billion revenue for 2022
David Dicker, Dicker Data
Dicker Data has released its audited financials for the full year 2022, confirming that the distributor achieved a 25 per cent jump in revenue to $3.1 billion.

The increase represents a $619.9 million jump in revenue, despite what chief executive David Dicker termed "difficult and unpredictable conditions", in the 2021 report.

"Conditions in 2022 were similar," Dicker said, but added that the strength of the company's business and its people meant it delivered satisfying financial performance.

Australia contributed $2,554.7 million, and New Zealand $550.1 million of the $3.1 billion total revenue.

The New Zealand revenue component rose by a substantal 68.1 per cent for the FY22.

Subscription and recurring software revenues on both sides of the Tasman were another bright spot in the FY22 Dicker Data results, jumping 42.5 per cent to $743.0 million.

Dicker added that factors outside the company's control weighed in on the final outcome for the FY22.

These include rising interest rates, inflation and other factors increasing Dicker Data's cost of operations "with no upside".

Executive director and chief operating officcer Vlad Mitnovetski called the results "outstanding" despite one-off integration costs and significantly increased wages from onboarding hundreds of new staff.

Gross profit was finalised at $283.7 million, up 23.2 per cent and with a 9.1 gross margin, Dicker said.

While earnings before tax rose by 9.4 per cent, up to $129.8 million adjusted for one-off costs, the adjusted after profit was $73 million for the FY22, down 0.7 per cent from FY21.

