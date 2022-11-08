Auditing software vendor Xelix lands in ANZ with Profectus Group reseller deal

London-headquartered accounts payable and auditing software vendor Xelix has arrived in Australia and New Zealand through a reseller agreement with Melbourne-based compliance and recovery solutions provider Profectus Group.

Profectus will resell Xelix’s AI auditing software, which enables a customer's existing finance systems to automate processes, detect threats, spot payment risks and deliver insights in less time.

The agreement officially marks the arrival of Xelix’s platform in Australia, securing access to Profectus’ existing customer base. Some of these customers include BP, Officeworks, David Jones and more.

Profectus said the deal would also bring in more opportunities, and comes shortly after shifting its headquarters from its St Kilda office to Melbourne’s CBD. The company expects growth in its mid-market customer base with Xelix, and expects the office move would support future expansion of the company’s employee base.

“The Xelix offering ensures not only can we help our clients identify discrepancies faster, but it will help them automate the process and free them to do more high-value work,” Profectus chief executive Chris Hutchins said.

“This level of real-time analysis augments our deep expertise on compliance, and we anticipate that the Xelix solution will enable Profectus to identify more issues for businesses across the region than ever before.”

With a broadened market scope, Profectus said it would be able to assist businesses of all sizes and across any sector.

“We’ve historically helped clients at the enterprise level, as auditing takes significant amount of time and resources to undertake,” Hutchins said. “The ROI for us and our clients was only realised when working with large-scale and complex businesses.

“Xelix’s real-time analysis of transactions means the audit side is no longer as intensive and it ensures that we can deliver the same level of analysis and expertise normally reserved for big businesses to mid-tier organisations, which to date have been underserved on this front.”

Commenting on the agreement, Xelix chief executive Paul Roiter said, “Profectus has a great reputation of working closely with its clients as a compliance and recovery insider, almost an extension of the finance and AP teams for many businesses across ANZ.”

“It made perfect sense to partner with them and help their clients and future ones to avail of a world-leading technology that will help Profectus focus on key compliance issues that their expertise is best-positioned to deliver. Our agreement ensures mid-market organisations as well as large-scale enterprises can now make the most of our complimentary expertise”.