Auroz expands EPOS Audio offerings

UC distributor Auroz has added new products from vendor EPOS Audio and boosted its customer support team with a new hire.

The Queensland-based distributor has added the EXPAND 80 speakerphone and a mobile DECT Headset to its product portfolio.

The company also appointed Amanda Morton to expand its customer service capability. Morton was recruited from HP distributor EMPR and has previous experience at Data#3.

Auroz head of sales and marketing Ryan St John said it had been a busy year for the distributor and he was “delighted'' to welcome Morton.

“She brings a wealth of experience and is a great addition, ensuring we continue to provide the highest levels of customer support,” he said.

On the new product additions, St John said the EXPAND 80 was suited to returning office workers who needed to maintain social distancing.

St John also highlighted the Microsoft Teams integration as the device has a dedicated Teams button, so users can launch the Teams app.

“With its core focus on medium to larger meeting rooms, the EXPAND 80 innovation strengthens our repertoire to support all meeting room sizes, and supports EPOS’ ambition to make communication with colleagues and customers simply a matter of plug-and-play.”

In addition, the distributor is offering a new set of wireless headsets including the IMPACT 5000 DECT..

“It combines simplicity with mobility for true communication on the go,” St John said.

“These latest EPOS solutions, along with many others available from Auroz can help form an integral part of a company’s plan to allow employees a safe return to the office, work from home or combine the two.”