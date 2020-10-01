Auroz signs smart home tech vendor Vava

Unified communications distributor Auroz has reached an agreement to sign smart home technology vendor Vava as its newest vendor partner.

US-based Vava manufactures a range of USB hubs, laser projectors and portable cameras, like dashcams for cars, home cameras and baby monitors.

Auroz sales and marketing manager Ryan St John said Vava is an “emerging technology player” with a host of “groundbreaking” innovations.

“USB hubs and projectors will find a natural home with our existing channel, while the dashcams are an exciting new addition which I’m sure will give new channel partners the opportunity to experience working with Auroz,” he said.

The new additions include an ultra short throw 4K laser projector, a couple of USB type-C powered hubs, and a 4K-supported dashcam with night vision. Auroz said it’s also exploring the addition of SSD drives protected by fingerprint technology.

Vava regional director Candice Zhang said, “Auroz presents a great opportunity to grow our technology business in Australia. We have had excellent growth selling our products so far, and partnering with Auroz allows us to reach out and expand our award winning products into new types of partners, particularly those who focus on unified communications and collaboration.”

“Auroz provides a great platform to penetrate deeper into the Australian market and take our sales to new heights of success.”

Auroz said the company is “enjoying a huge sales boom”, with demand up by more than 600 percent for the year, and the addition of Vava “added fuel to the fire”.

“Demand for collaboration solutions has rocketed to record levels in recent months, ensuring traditional office-based workers can operate more flexibly and just as effectively from home,” St John said.