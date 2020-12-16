Aussie B2B marketplace TradeSquare launches on Mirakl's cloud platform

Cloud based e-commerce platform vendor Mirakl has announced that Australian B2B wholesale marketplace TradeSquare has launched on its platform.

TradeSquare was founded in April by former Catch Group managing director Nati Harpaz, as well as Einat Sukenik. The company reportedly provides SMBs with wholesale access to more than 100,000 products and services from more than 350 vendors, promising low minimum order quantities, and a 60-day interest-free credit period.

“Our mission is to give small businesses in Australia the power to get what they need quickly and easily from a single, simple digital platform, so they can spend less time sourcing supplies and more time serving their customers,” TradeSquare’s Sukenik said.

“As we considered the alternatives, it was clear that Mirakl was the best choice to deliver on that mission with the scalable solution and unmatched expertise that will empower us to grow and our small business customers to prosper.”

Mirakl’s hosting and support of the TradeSquare marketplace represents part of the French-headquartered SaaS vendor’s plan to grow its footprint in the Australian market.

“We are building Australia’s number-one B2B marketplace, and Mirakl is the only partner that offers us everything that we need to make that happen,” Harpaz said.

“There’s no true competitor to the functionality and scalability of Mirakl’s technology, and with the knowledge and experience that Mirakl has developed from supporting the world’s top B2B organizations, they’re the best and only choice for TradeSquare as we work to achieve our goals.”

Mirakl claims that despite the substantial growth of B2B marketplaces, half of B2B buyers say they still prefer to make work-related purchases on B2C websites, missing out on wholesale pricing in exchange for a more refined shopping experience.

Mirakl’s APAC and Americas EVP for customer success Tzipi Avioz said TradeSquare was a standout example of digital innovation.

“We stand ready and able to help companies of all sizes in Australia & New Zealand quickly implement this proven model in order to launch, sustain and grow a successful business in recovery and beyond.”