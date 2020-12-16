Aussie B2B marketplace TradeSquare launches on Mirakl's cloud platform

By on
Aussie B2B marketplace TradeSquare launches on Mirakl's cloud platform

Cloud based e-commerce platform vendor Mirakl has announced that Australian B2B wholesale marketplace TradeSquare has launched on its platform.

TradeSquare was founded in April by former Catch Group managing director Nati Harpaz, as well as Einat Sukenik. The company reportedly provides SMBs with wholesale access to more than 100,000 products and services from more than 350 vendors, promising low minimum order quantities, and a 60-day interest-free credit period.

“Our mission is to give small businesses in Australia the power to get what they need quickly and easily from a single, simple digital platform, so they can spend less time sourcing supplies and more time serving their customers,” TradeSquare’s Sukenik said.

“As we considered the alternatives, it was clear that Mirakl was the best choice to deliver on that mission with the scalable solution and unmatched expertise that will empower us to grow and our small business customers to prosper.”

Mirakl’s hosting and support of the TradeSquare marketplace represents part of the French-headquartered SaaS vendor’s plan to grow its footprint in the Australian market.

“We are building Australia’s number-one B2B marketplace, and Mirakl is the only partner that offers us everything that we need to make that happen,” Harpaz said.

“There’s no true competitor to the functionality and scalability of Mirakl’s technology, and with the knowledge and experience that Mirakl has developed from supporting the world’s top B2B organizations, they’re the best and only choice for TradeSquare as we work to achieve our goals.”

Mirakl claims that despite the substantial growth of B2B marketplaces, half of B2B buyers say they still prefer to make work-related purchases on B2C websites, missing out on wholesale pricing in exchange for a more refined shopping experience.

Mirakl’s APAC and Americas EVP for customer access Tzipi Avioz said TradeSquare was a standout example of digital innovation.

“We stand ready and able to help companies of all sizes in Australia & New Zealand quickly implement this proven model in order to launch, sustain and grow a successful business in recovery and beyond.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
b2b b2c cloud ecommerce mirakl saas tradesquare

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

SolarWinds software linked to US Treasury hack

SolarWinds software linked to US Treasury hack
10 things to know about the SolarWinds breach

10 things to know about the SolarWinds breach
Brennan IT wins $20 million managed services deal

Brennan IT wins $20 million managed services deal
Ingram Micro to be acquired for US$7.2b

Ingram Micro to be acquired for US$7.2b
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?