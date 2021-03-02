Aussie-born Gluh rebranded to Datto Commerce

By on
Aussie-born Gluh rebranded to Datto Commerce
Andrew Rauber and Lorenzo Coppa (Datto)

Australian-born developer of MSP-specific quoting and procurement platform Gluh has been rebranded to Datto Commerce.

Datto acquired Gluh in July 2020 for an undisclosed sum, just a few months before the backup and disaster recovery software vendor listed on the NYSE.

Datto Commerce launched today and is marketed as a SaaS selling, quoting and procurement tool, with integrations for Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, Xero, Quickbooks and Stripe.

“With Datto Commerce, you are able to contribute to your revenue stream while more efficiently procuring for your clients and building trust and engagement,” Datto’s announcement to customers read.

“Our partners have reported increased profitability within the first few months of using this product, capturing more revenue because the platform makes it so easy for SMBs to rely on MSPs for ALL of their technology needs.”

Gluh was founded in 2016 by former City Software and CSW-IT founder Lorenzo Coppa and Andrew Rauber. Both have since taken director roles at Datto following the acquisition.

