Aussie-born Microsoft ISV partner LiveTiles bracing for hostile takeover

Australian-owned Microsoft ISV partner LiveTiles has revealed it is bracing for a potential company takeover from a private equity firm.

Responding to a story published on the Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk column, LiveTiles confirmed in an ASX announcement that it has hired Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse and Australian law firm Gilbert + Tobin to handle its “takeover defence”.

LiveTiles said the interested party was an undisclosed “overseas private equity”.

The company said that while interest has been “preliminary” and that “no formal process or dataroom has been established”, the nature of the interest was sufficient for management to feel the need to bring Credit Suisse on board.

“LiveTiles receives unsolicited approaches by parties interested in exploring a corporate transaction from time to time,” the ASX announcement read.

“However LiveTiles advises that it is not currently in formal discussions in relation to a control transaction with any third party.”

The company said its shares have been trading at two to three times forward revenue, claiming it was “a large discount on many industry peers”.

“Against the Lifetime Value of its Annualised Recurring Revenue to 30 December 2020, LiveTiles shares have been trading at a 58 percent discount.”

LiveTiles, while based in New York, has roots in the Australian IT channel after being born out of Australian MSP nSynergy. LiveTiles was spun off as a separate company after nSynergy was acquired by distributor Rhipe in late 2014.