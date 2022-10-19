Aussie-born Reejig has attracted $38m in investments since 2019

By on
Aussie-born Reejig has attracted $38m in investments since 2019

Australian-born “workforce intelligence” platform provider Reejig has now attracted more than $38 million in investments since launching in 2019.

The company, which markets its platform as “the world’s first independently audited ethical talent AI”, announced this week that Salesforce Ventures was its latest investor. The value of the latest investment wasn’t disclosed.

Salesforce Ventures joins Skip Capital, headed by Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, Airtree Ventures, Culture Amp’s Didier Elzinga as investors in Reejig.

"Addressing the huge skills gap and shortage of training opportunities for working is more important than ever,” stated Mike Ferrari, Managing Director, Salesforce Ventures APAC. “We’re thrilled to partner with Reejig, who is transforming the way businesses mobilise, reskill and optimise their workforces.

Reejig’s platform is pitched as a “central nervous system” for decisions about talent and “getting the right skills in the right place at the right time,” in the words of the company’s CEO and co-founder of Siobhan Savage.

The platform is used by AWS, Woolworths Group, KPMG, John Holland and Allianz.

Reejig was named a Top 20 Rising Star in the Forbes Cloud 100 2022 list.

In the last year, Reejig has opened offices in APAC, NAMER and the UK.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
reejig salesforce ventures talent management platform training & development

Partner Content

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list

NBN Co adds over 160 new suburbs to fibre upgrade list
Check Point&#8217;s Leo Lynch

Check Point’s Leo Lynch
Top security announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2022

Top security announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2022
CrowdStrike CEO says Broadcom-VMware deal is drawing worried customers

CrowdStrike CEO says Broadcom-VMware deal is drawing worried customers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?