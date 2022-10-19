Aussie-born Reejig has attracted $38m in investments since 2019

Australian-born “workforce intelligence” platform provider Reejig has now attracted more than $38 million in investments since launching in 2019.

The company, which markets its platform as “the world’s first independently audited ethical talent AI”, announced this week that Salesforce Ventures was its latest investor. The value of the latest investment wasn’t disclosed.

Salesforce Ventures joins Skip Capital, headed by Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, Airtree Ventures, Culture Amp’s Didier Elzinga as investors in Reejig.

"Addressing the huge skills gap and shortage of training opportunities for working is more important than ever,” stated Mike Ferrari, Managing Director, Salesforce Ventures APAC. “We’re thrilled to partner with Reejig, who is transforming the way businesses mobilise, reskill and optimise their workforces.

Reejig’s platform is pitched as a “central nervous system” for decisions about talent and “getting the right skills in the right place at the right time,” in the words of the company’s CEO and co-founder of Siobhan Savage.

The platform is used by AWS, Woolworths Group, KPMG, John Holland and Allianz.

Reejig was named a Top 20 Rising Star in the Forbes Cloud 100 2022 list.

In the last year, Reejig has opened offices in APAC, NAMER and the UK.