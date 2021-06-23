Aussie-born telco BAI Communications wins 20-year contract to upgrade London Tube connectivity

Aussie-born telco BAI Communications wins 20-year contract to upgrade London Tube connectivity

Australian headquartered communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications has won a huge international deal with a 20-year contract to provide Transport for London (TfL) with connectivity across the UK capital.

In a statement, the company called it “the most advanced and largest infrastructure project of its type in the world.”

BAI outlined that it will work to provide a city-wide integrated communications network delivering multi-carrier cellular, wi-fi, and fibre connectivity services. It will also deliver a 4G-enabled and 5G-ready communications network to operate as a neutral host for fixed and mobile operators, as well as critical communications infrastructure for emergency services.

Rolling out infrastructure for mobile coverage in all stations and tunnels will be the first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed in four years.

The fibre infrastructure will run throughout the Underground to improve connectivity for buildings and street assets. 

On top of connectivity for the general populous, the goal is to create a better IoT network to improve London’s smart city capabilities to manage traffic, overcrowding and station flow.

“This critical infrastructure project awarded to BAI by TfL is an important win for our neutral host growth strategy. We are extremely proud to both work with TfL and enable the fixed and mobile operators to make London the best-connected city in the world,” BAI Group chief executive Igor Leprince said.

“This project will benefit from our extensive experience and expertise in designing, building, and operating these networks in incredibly difficult environments and delivering 5G solutions and use cases that benefit businesses, citizens, and public services.” 

