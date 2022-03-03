Aussie Broadband calls on IoT vendors to catch up with IPv6

By on
Aussie Broadband calls on IoT vendors to catch up with IPv6
Aussie Broadband's John Alexander shows off the provider's IPv6 address allocations

Aussie Broadband’s network engineer John Alexander has criticised vendors, particularly in the Internet of Things space, for being way too slow to support IPv6 in their products.

Alexander, who has been overseeing Aussie Broadband’s IPv6 rollout since 2009, made the remarks to the Apricot 2022 Apnic 53 conference.

Since its initial experiments, Aussie Broadband has gone from alpha in the years before 2018, to today when it can offer IPv6 addresses to all its customers.

However, Alexander said, operators still have to maintain scarce and expensive IPv4 resources - because even though a customer may have IPv6 enabled on their router and computers, other devices can only support v4.

“It is disappointing”, he told the conference. “On a desktop if you have v6 and you stream Netflix that will come over v6, or YouTube, over v6.

“But TVs don’t have v6 - if you’re watching Netflix on a TV, that will revert to v4.

“We need the Internet of Things, TVs or any other devices, to be able to support IPv6 or we’ll be stuck in IPv4 land.”

Router vendors didn’t escape Alexander’s criticism either. Aussie Broadband worked with its two main retail router vendors to get IPv6 working and enabled by default, but the company also has to work with BYO devices, where things are less advanced.

He told the conference another Aussie Broadband engineer, Mark Smith, has been working with vendors since his previous employer, and has seen various technical issues arise in customer premises equipment (CPE).

Smith’s observation, according to Alexander, was that CPE is worse than when he looked at equipment in 2011.

For example, Alexander said, as well as v6-by-default, Smith found in some CPE, the IPv6 DHCP service on the WAN port would halt after a few days’ operation, requiring a reboot.

"That’s not feasible," Alexander said.

Other problems they encountered included default protocol parameters being set incorrectly (for example, DHCP timings set outside what’s documented in the IPv6 RFC), or the DHCP service not working on Ethernet ports.

“So if you had fibre-to-the-home, IPv6 wouldn’t work on the Ethernet connection, but if you had fibre-to-the-node, it would, because it would be going over the VDSL connection. So that had to be fixed as well.”

Alexander told the conference that as a broadband provider, Aussie Broadband is now nearly ready to go all-IPv6.

Recently, 60,000 customers were retrospectively IPv6-enabled, and the next step will be to turn it on for the rest of its customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
broadband internet of things iot ipv6 networking router telco

Partner Content

How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Dell dumps Tech Data as Aussie distributor

Dell dumps Tech Data as Aussie distributor
Kyndryl signs AWS deal but Microsoft still top priority

Kyndryl signs AWS deal but Microsoft still top priority
In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche
Fair Work says Sydney&#8217;s D365 Group underpaid staff

Fair Work says Sydney’s D365 Group underpaid staff

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?