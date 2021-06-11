Aussie Broadband crowned ISP of the Year for customer satisfaction

Aussie Broadband has received a big hat tip from customers, being named the Internet Service Provider of the Year in the 2020 Roy Morgan Annual Customer Satisfaction Awards.

It was also the first telco to be named “ISP of the Month” every single month in 2020.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said that the challenges of 2020 had not stopped businesses across Australia from delivering high customer satisfaction.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic there were several businesses that satisfied their customers at a high level in 2020,” she said.

“Featuring for the first time was Internet Service Provider of the Year winner Aussie Broadband with a brilliant average customer satisfaction rating of 91.3 percent. Aussie Broadband had a perfect record during 2020 winning all 12 monthly customer satisfaction awards,” Michelle said.

The winners were announced via email after a COVID-19 outbreak caused the Melbourne-based events ceremony to be cancelled.

The company's managing director Phillip Britt said he was honoured to accept the award on behalf of his team.

He added, “I am so incredibly proud of every single team member, for continuing to deliver excellent customer service, and during one of the toughest years the industry has faced. Without our dedicated team and fantastic customers, this couldn’t have been possible. This award belongs to you.”

Aussie Broadband said it has grown from 18,300 to 376,000 customers over 4 years and the award represents that rapid growth does not preclude quality service.

“Customer service is at the heart of everything we do. It’s a real honour to see that our customers across Australia agree. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the survey. We are extremely happy to receive this award,” Britt said.

The telco was also recently named Best ISP for customer satisfaction in a survey by Choice Magazine, was recognised for customer service in the Australian Service Excellence Awards (ASEAs) last year, the ACOMM Award for Commitment to Customer Service (2019 & 2020) and Canstar Blue’s national awards.