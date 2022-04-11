Aussie Broadband joins forces with TAFE for tech training in Gippsland

By on
Aussie Broadband joins forces with TAFE for tech training in Gippsland

TAFE Victoria and Aussie Broadband have joined forces to bring back IT training to the TAFE campus in Gippsland, for the first time in close to a decade.

The telco is funding the free accredited vocational training course, Certificate III in Information Technology, in the regional Victorian town as a nine-month course set to begin in April, at the TAFE Gippsland’s Yallourn campus.

TAFE Gippsland’s head of educational delivery Linda Austin welcomed the return of IT training and the partnership with Aussie Broadband to support students enrolling in the vocational training course.

“I am delighted that for the first time in nearly a decade, TAFE Gippsland is offering accredited training in an Information Technology discipline and we’re encouraging students to enrol today,” she said.

“This is a Free TAFE course offered face-to-face with one day online, and it focuses on customer service, web development, programming and editing computer software, with graduates very likely to be highly valued and sought after by employers.”

Austin said the Institute was very fortunate to have a partner to support this vocational training stream.

“This year we are thrilled to partner with Aussie Broadband and we value their industry expertise and their commitment to IT in Gippsland in encouraging the next generation of IT practitioners,” Austin said.

Aussie Broadband’s learning and development manager Claire Morrissey said the organisation was excited about their role in partnering TAFE Gippsland.

“As a Morwell-founded and based tech company, Aussie Broadband has been campaigning to bring certificate-level IT courses back to the Gippsland region for several years,” Morrissey said.

“We're also excited to continue partnering with TAFE Gippsland as they expand their IT offerings, and help IT students ‘see what they can be’.”

Morrissey said graduates of these courses, “are valuable not just to tech companies like Aussie Broadband, but across a whole range of industries”.

“We're thrilled that TAFE Gippsland is starting this journey with their Cert III in IT and, in our increasingly digital world, IT literacy has never been more important across Gippsland and right across the national and international digital learning environment.”

The first course begins with the commencement of term two on Wednesday 27 April 2022. Enrolments are currently open.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aussie broadband gippsland tafe telco training & development

Partner Content

How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group

Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud

Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
NetApp CEO roasts rivals Dell and HPE

NetApp CEO roasts rivals Dell and HPE
Kaseya to acquire Datto for US$6.2b

Kaseya to acquire Datto for US$6.2b

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?