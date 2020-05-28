Aussie Broadband launches business platform for the channel

Aussie Broadband has launched a business platform that allows businesses and managed service providers to activate business NBN connections remotely.

Called Carbon, the platform is an extension of AussieBB’s online sign-up for enterprise NBN customers, adding more functionality and a much bigger scale.

Users are able to activate a service at any location where NBN has been activated before within a few minutes, compared to the usual process that takes a few months.

Businesses are also able to buy and customise their products and services online, including internet services, data centre connections, phone systems, MPLS networks, SD-WAN networks, among others.

Enterprises can also custom-tailor their own MPLS and SDWAN networks through Carbon, while MSPs can build tailored solutions for their customers and directly link services to their own cloud platforms.

AussieBB managing director Phillip Britt believes the platform will be a game-changer in the industry.

“This is a masterpiece of innovation and software that makes it easy for anyone to sign up for business telco services,” he said.

“Carbon will change how MSPs and IT managers manage their business NBN services. It will allow businesses to order, configure and activate their enterprise services all in one place within a self-serve online portal.”

Carbon was developed internally on Cisco Meraki by the same team that developed the MyAussie mobile app. Britt added that AussieBB is the first Aussie telco to provide the service on this level.