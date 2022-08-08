Aussie Broadband launches reseller partner program

Aussie Broadband has launched a new partner program centred on the resale of Aussie Broadband-branded telco services.

The program aims to expand the telco's market reach and provide another option for reseller partners, complementing its existing wholesale and white label offerings.

“What this program allows us to do is partner with people in Australia to help sell our services in areas where they have reach and relationships that we don’t," Aussie general manager of channel partnerships Tony Nikolovski said.

"The partnerships will essentially create consideration and interest for Aussie where previously we were not able to do that ourselves.”

Nikolovski added reseller partners would be able to build and customise their own promotions to suit their target customers, have access to a self-management portal for service visibility, and also have the support of a dedicated partner manager.

Insurer iSelect and benefits service Union Shopper are some of its first few reseller partners, and the telco said more are in the pipeline.

“We’ve had further expressions of interest already, but we want to make sure that we’re partnering where it makes sense to do so and where we can add value to our partners’ customers,” Nikolovski said.

iSelect executive for commercial Justin Logan said the self-management offering in Aussie's new partner program was a big drawcard for the company.

"The ability for us to self-manage our partner account, including promotions and sales, will increase efficiencies, from the initial customer interaction right through to activation,” Logan said.

“Reconciliation and payment processes are also greatly improved via a sales management tool. This allows regular status reports to be securely shared and accessed directly by iSelect’s finance team. We believe Aussie Broadband’s Partner Program further enhances our aligned and customer-focused partnership.”

Aussie Broadband's wholesale and white label services have been a boon for the telco, growing the user base from some 2100 in 2021 to just under 60,000 as of June 2022. The telco launched its white label offerings in April 2021, and also acquired Over The Wire to bolster its business offerings.