Aussie Broadband launches white label broadband, VoIP

NBN-focused telco Aussie Broadband has released a white label solution that will allow retail brands to resell its internet and VoIP services.

The company expects its first customer, an undisclosed retail business with over 3 million customers nationwide, to transfer its more than 25,000 broadband customers to the Aussie Broadband network.

Managing Director Phillip Britt said that the white label solution has been in development for some months and the first tranche of customers would transfer to Aussie’s services in early FY2022.

White the customer will continue to undertake its own sales and marketing activities, Aussie Broadband will also provide customer support, service delivery, account and credit management.

“We have built scalability into our network and support platform to take on additional white label customers as it is an important pillar in Aussie Broadband’s growth strategy,” said Britt.

“The market is evolving as we’re seeing a number of well-known Australian retail brands across several industries either looking to expand into telecommunication services under their own label, or needing a higher quality customer experience for their existing telco customer base to match their brand promise.”

Not including these new connections, Aussie added over 30,000 new connections in Q3 of FY21, with around 4,000 of them for business bringing its total number of broadband customers to 373,000.

Britt said, “The quarterly increase in connections is a testament to our strategy and core offering, providing high quality customer support and enabling innovative, technology-led solutions to drive efficiency in the company.

“We continue to scale the business with our new white label solution which will boost our market share and allow us to increase the number of connections on our network.”

At the end of the financial half-year in December 2020, the telco posted revenue of $157.4 million, up 89 percent year over year and 4.9 percent better than its forecast in the IPO prospectus.