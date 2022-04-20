Aussie Broadband names Matthew Kusi-Appauh as COO

By on
Aussie Broadband names Matthew Kusi-Appauh as COO
Matthew Kusi-Appauh (Aussie Broadband)

Aussie Broadband has named Matthew Kusi-Appauh as its first chief operating officer.

Kusi-Appauh, who was promoted from chief strategy officer, is tasked to lead the integration of Aussie with its recent acquisition, telco and CRN Fast50 company Over The Wire (OTW).

Aussie managing director Phil Britt said Kusi-Appauh’s appointment would bring strategic, technical and management competencies to the role.

“Kusi has been an important figure in our leadership team for a number of years, demonstrating a passionate commitment to achieving strategic business outcomes,” Britt said.

“He has played a huge role in helping to grow our customer base and transform Aussie Broadband into a household brand.”

Speaking of his appointment, Kusi-Appauh said, “I’m very proud to work for Aussie Broadband and take on this new role. I know just how committed our team are to delivering a game-changing experience for customers, and I’m incredibly excited to be setting us up for the next phase of our growth journey.”

Kusi-Appauh first joined Aussie Broadband in 2016 as general manager of marketing and corporate strategy, and later as chief strategy officer from 2021. As CSO, he oversaw the telco’s strategic planning, product development, major projects, business intelligence, commercial strategy, major projects and marketing functions.

Prior to Aussie, Kusi-Appauh worked at the University of Wollongong from 2011 to 2016, working up from management cadet to various roles for projects, marketing and recruitment.

Also commenting on the appointment is Aussie board chair Adrian Fitzpatrick, who said Kusi-Appauh brings “extensive technical and management experience” to the position.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire team that we have every confidence that Kusi has the skills and expertise for this critical role within the company,” Fitzpatrick said.

Aussie officially finalised its acquisition of Over The Wire last month, several months after it was first revealed in October 2021. The telco paid $5.75 per share or $390.4 million for the CRN Fast50 company with the aim of bolstering its business segment, specifically its product and skills capability.

The acquisition also brought in some 16,000 business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers to Aussie’s 28,000 business customers and 410,000 residential customers.

