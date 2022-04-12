Aussie Broadband nears completion of Queensland dark fibre rollout

Telco Aussie Broadband has revealed the rollout of its national dark fibre project in Queensland is on track for completion, with the first stage done.

The Victorian company said it has connected 14 of the 22 NBN points of interconnect (POIs) in the state, as well as four data centres - two at NextDC and one each from Over The Wire and Interactive.

The rollout’s first stage, which includes the network looping around Brisbane CBD and a second loop around Woolloongabba and South Brisbane, has been completed.

“We’re at the tail end of our Queensland fibre build and we’re on track to having that leg of the build completed on schedule and within budget,” Aussie Broadband chief technology officer John Reisinger said.

“Our fibre is in the ground in Gold Coast and Brisbane’s local government areas, and we’re working our way to Ipswich and Petrie.”

Reisinger added that Aussie has rolled out multiple 100G links to the connected POIs, and has also added a 10-gigabit retail option for businesses on a managed fibre service in the build radius.

“The build has seen us strategically splicing multiple cores towards data centres and customer areas to speed up provisioning when an order is placed. This will significantly reduce delivery time frames, resulting in quicker connections,” he added.

Reisinger said the network is being built using 720 core optic fibre manufactured in Australia by Prysmian. Aussie Broadband also worked with delivery partners including Netcom Fibre Optics, Optilinx, Customized Drilling Services, Bentline and Zarafa Group.

“We have just over 236km of Aussie fibre already laid and connected to POIs and data centres throughout Queensland,” he said.

“Our fibre is located in strategic CBD locations throughout Brisbane and Gold Coast, which will make it easier to connect to business customers.”

Netcom Fibre Optics director Bryan Cameron said he was delighted to partner with Aussie “to provide high-performing connectivity” to Queensland.

“It has been an exciting and rewarding experience for us to be a part of this venture, working with Aussie to achieve a new high-speed fibre network. We really feel part of the team and have achieved so much together over the last 12 months,” Cameron said.

Aussie Broadband commenced its Australia-wide dark fibre rollout in May 2020, and is expected to complete within this year.