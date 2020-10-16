Aussie Broadband officially lists on the ASX

By on
Aussie Broadband officially lists on the ASX
Phil Britt (Aussie Broadband)

Telco Aussie Broadband has officially debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), trading under the ticker “ABB”.

The company said its initial public offering was oversubscribed, which raised $40 million, or 40 million shares at $1 apiece. AussieBB’s market capitalisation is set at $190.3 million.

Managing director Phil Britt said the funds raised will be used to speed up infrastructure development, increase its customer base and expand the product offering.

One particular focus is the ongoing dark fibre network rollout, which is set to cost $67 million, to help AussieBB reduce its reliance on third-party infrastructure and deliver long-term cost savings.

“Our own fibre in the ground goes to the heart of our approach to the business,” Britt said.

“It means that we can control quality and improve our customer experience even more, and it means we can start to drive down our backhaul costs.”

The rollout, which started in May this year, is expected to be completed by 2022.

Aussie Broadband was formed in 2008 from a merger between Latrobe Valley-based Wideband Networks (founded by Britt and John Reisinger) and Warrnambool-based Westvic Broadband.

The company said it is Australia’s fifth largest NBN provider with 300,000 residential and business customers.

“We’ve come a long way from 27,000 customers in June 2017,” Britt said. “Last month we connected our 300,000th customer – a 100,000 net gain in just over 5 months.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asx aussie broadband broadband internet ipo nbn phil britt telco

Partner Content

How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12

10 big things to know about the Apple iPhone 12
Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed

Office 365 outages suggest Microsoft is getting overwhelmed
5 big things to know about IBM&#8217;s spin-off

5 big things to know about IBM’s spin-off
IBM spins off GTS managed infrastructure services unit

IBM spins off GTS managed infrastructure services unit
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?