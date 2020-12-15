Aussie Broadband reveals updates to Carbon portal

Aussie Broadband has revealed the new features coming to its online business portal Carbon next year.

The telco launched the portal in May this year to allow businesses and managed service providers to activate business NBN connections remotely.

The new features slated for early 2021 include:

Hosted PBX ordering and customisations, including fully-automated hosted phone purchasing with multi-site and queue customisation.

Access a self-service hosted PBX system.

A centralised portal combining faults, outages and services pending connections.

Invoice customisation with the ability to export to CSV.

A ‘What’s New’ section for customers to see what new features have been recently added to Carbon.

AussieBB published the updates to its MSP newsletter:

“The way large-scale businesses maintain connectivity can be complex and time-consuming. As we like to say at Aussie, though, we’re changing the game - our industry-first Carbon portal was designed to counter these norms,” the announcement read.

“The goal of developing a platform that allows enterprise business customers to seamlessly order, configure and manage their full suite of telco services across multiple sites is well underway. However, in the spirit of ‘No Bullshit’, we’ve still got some work to do to refine and improve the service.”

The telco also revealed potential upgrades slated for later next year:

Using quotes for approvals as a purchase option

Permissions, which would allow users to modify access to certain areas of Carbon for staff.

Data centre services

Cloud connection services

Business mobile phone service automation

in addition, AussieBB announced an MSP commission bonus, which includes a number of incentives on its NBN enterprise ethernet and Aussie Broadband fibre services.

$500 credit to the MSP’s account when they sign up to an NBN Enterprise Ethernet or Aussie Fibre service up to and including 250Mbps.

$900 credit to the MSP’s account when they sign up to an NBN Enterprise Ethernet or Aussie Fibre service from 300Mbps to 1Gbps.

The promo is ongoing, starting 1 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.