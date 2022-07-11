Aussie Broadband says recent outage was caused by DNS issue

Aussie Broadband has shed light to the broadband outage last week that impacted “a large portion of its customer base” saying it was an issue with its Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure.

Outages tracker Down Detector revealed on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 that users have reported connectivity issues with Aussie Broadband since 1pm. A number of users also took to Twitter to report the outage, with Aussie Broadband also confirming the outage.

User reports indicate Aussie Broadband is having problems since 1:00 PM AEST. https://t.co/16FYEVWvj9 RT if you're also having problems #aussiebroadbanddown — Downdetector Australia (@downdetectorau) July 5, 2022 We have a current outage Australia-wide affecting customers who use our DNS – we do apologise. Technicians are investigating but we don’t have an ETA yet. You can also find updates on our website at: https://t.co/FzRPrChAWp. — Aussie Broadband (@Aussie_BB) July 5, 2022

Aussie said in a blog post that the outage was caused by an error with its DNS infrastructure, with a code error affecting the automated process performing a routine check.

“When we kicked off an automated process to perform a routine check of our DNS infrastructure, an error in the code caused the process to time out before it could be completed. This should not have happened,” the blog post read.

“As soon as a team member realised what had happened, they reversed their previous steps and restored the system.

“Even though we were able to fix the issue within the hour, we still wanted to let you know what happened, what we did to fix it and what we’re doing post outage resolution.”

Aussie said it has completed an incident review, including evaluating procedures that directly led to the issue, as well as the automation system.

“We’ve already found a few areas for improvement, and we will be implementing the recommended changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“Again, we apologise if you were affected by the outage. We hope this helps explain what happened.”