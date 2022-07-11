Aussie Broadband says recent outage was caused by DNS issue

By on
Aussie Broadband says recent outage was caused by DNS issue

Aussie Broadband has shed light to the broadband outage last week that impacted “a large portion of its customer base” saying it was an issue with its Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure.

Outages tracker Down Detector revealed on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 that users have reported connectivity issues with Aussie Broadband since 1pm. A number of users also took to Twitter to report the outage, with Aussie Broadband also confirming the outage.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

Aussie said in a blog post that the outage was caused by an error with its DNS infrastructure, with a code error affecting the automated process performing a routine check.

“When we kicked off an automated process to perform a routine check of our DNS infrastructure, an error in the code caused the process to time out before it could be completed. This should not have happened,” the blog post read.

“As soon as a team member realised what had happened, they reversed their previous steps and restored the system.

“Even though we were able to fix the issue within the hour, we still wanted to let you know what happened, what we did to fix it and what we’re doing post outage resolution.”

Aussie said it has completed an incident review, including evaluating procedures that directly led to the issue, as well as the automation system.

“We’ve already found a few areas for improvement, and we will be implementing the recommended changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“Again, we apologise if you were affected by the outage. We hope this helps explain what happened.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aussie broadband dns issue outage telco

Partner Content

Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility
Strong password management is a business essential

Strong password management is a business essential
Microsoft Australia channel chief Rachel Bondi moves to Asia

Microsoft Australia channel chief Rachel Bondi moves to Asia
Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding

Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?